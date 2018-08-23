Royce & Associates LP Sells 158,100 Shares of Tejon Ranch (TRC)

Royce & Associates LP cut its position in shares of Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,682,315 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock after selling 158,100 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 6.48% of Tejon Ranch worth $40,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Tejon Ranch by 145.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,726 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 20,601 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tejon Ranch by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 107,569 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after acquiring an additional 5,375 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Tejon Ranch during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tejon Ranch by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,960 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 19,192 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Tejon Ranch by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,154 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRC stock opened at $22.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $577.88 million, a P/E ratio of 742.00 and a beta of 1.18. Tejon Ranch has a 1-year low of $18.59 and a 1-year high of $26.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 8.13 and a quick ratio of 7.49.

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The real estate development and agribusiness company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Tejon Ranch had a return on equity of 0.19% and a net margin of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $5.07 million during the quarter.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Tejon Ranch from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd.

About Tejon Ranch

Tejon Ranch Co operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the entitling, planning, and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure; construction of pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development.

