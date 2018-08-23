Royal Mail (RMG) Earns “Underperform” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Royal Mail (LON:RMG)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating restated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Liberum Capital restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 415 ($5.30) price target on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Royal Mail to a “sector performer” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.39) price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 300 ($3.83) to GBX 400 ($5.11) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Royal Mail to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Royal Mail from GBX 540 ($6.90) to GBX 590 ($7.54) and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 478.92 ($6.12).

LON:RMG opened at GBX 466.90 ($5.97) on Thursday. Royal Mail has a 12 month low of GBX 367.80 ($4.70) and a 12 month high of GBX 575 ($7.35).

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an universal postal service provider in the United Kingdom, the United States, and other European countries. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. The company also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters; and designs and produces stamps and philatelic items, as well as offers media and marketing mail services.

