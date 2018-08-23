Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Alio Gold (ALO) Price Target to C$1.75

Alio Gold (TSE:ALO) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$4.00 to C$1.75 in a research report released on Monday morning. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Clarus Securities lowered shares of Alio Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Alio Gold from C$3.50 to C$1.50 in a report on Monday, August 13th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Alio Gold from C$6.00 to C$4.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Pi Financial set a C$3.50 target price on shares of Alio Gold in a report on Monday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alio Gold presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$3.82.

TSE ALO opened at C$1.00 on Monday. Alio Gold has a one year low of C$0.96 and a one year high of C$6.05.

Alio Gold (TSE:ALO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.07. Alio Gold had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The business had revenue of C$33.86 million during the quarter.

About Alio Gold

Alio Gold Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral resource properties in Mexico. It primarily sells gold and silver. The company's principal assets include its 100% owned and operating San Francisco open-pit, heap leach gold mine in Sonora, Mexico; and its 100%-owned development stage Ana Paula Project in Guerrero, Mexico.

