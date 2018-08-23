Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Aena SME (AENA) a €160.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €160.00 ($181.82) price target on Aena SME (BME:AENA) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

AENA has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank set a €170.00 ($193.18) price objective on shares of Aena SME and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. UBS Group set a €195.00 ($221.59) price objective on shares of Aena SME and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €170.00 ($193.18) price objective on shares of Aena SME and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €171.00 ($194.32) price objective on shares of Aena SME and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €175.00 ($198.86) price objective on shares of Aena SME and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aena SME currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €169.22 ($192.30).

Get Aena SME alerts:

Shares of BME:AENA opened at €171.00 ($194.32) on Wednesday. Aena SME has a fifty-two week low of €137.05 ($155.74) and a fifty-two week high of €184.90 ($210.11).

Aena SME SA, formerly Aena SA, is a Spain-based company primarily engaged in the airports operation. Its activities are divided into four segments: Airports, which comprises Aeronautical subdivision, responsible for the management of airports, jetways, security, handling, cargo and fuel services, among others, as well as Commercial subdivision, including duty-free and specialty stores, restaurant services, car rental, as well as banking services and advertising; Services outside the terminal, which manages real estate assets, such as parking lots, warehouses and lands; International, which comprises operations of Company’s subsidiary, Aena Desarrollo Internacional SA, that invests in other airport owners principally in Mexico, Colombia and the United Kingdom; and Others, encompassing corporate activities.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Aena SME Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aena SME and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.