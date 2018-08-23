Rowan Companies PLC (RDC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $183.71 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Rowan Companies PLC (NYSE:RDC) will report sales of $183.71 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Rowan Companies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $195.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $170.00 million. Rowan Companies reported sales of $291.60 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 37%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rowan Companies will report full year sales of $764.38 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $729.00 million to $807.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $642.93 million per share, with estimates ranging from $515.65 million to $732.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Rowan Companies.

Rowan Companies (NYSE:RDC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $241.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.71 million. Rowan Companies had a negative net margin of 9.41% and a negative return on equity of 4.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share.

RDC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Rowan Companies in a report on Friday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Rowan Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Rowan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. B. Riley set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Rowan Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Rowan Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.05.

Shares of RDC opened at $13.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.69 and a beta of 1.79. Rowan Companies has a 1-year low of $9.08 and a 1-year high of $17.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 6.09 and a current ratio of 6.09.

In other news, VP Richard Jason Anderson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total value of $88,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RDC. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rowan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $540,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Rowan Companies by 4.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 217,208 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after acquiring an additional 8,762 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Rowan Companies by 41.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 9,935 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rowan Companies by 2,671.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 52,244 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rowan Companies by 323.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 328,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,789,000 after acquiring an additional 250,900 shares during the period. 99.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rowan Companies Company Profile

Rowan Companies plc provides offshore oil and gas contract drilling services to the oil and gas industry. The company operates through Deepwater, Jack-ups, and ARO segments. The Deepwater segment operates 4 ultra-deepwater drillships. The Jack-ups segment operates 23 self-elevating jack-up rigs. The ARO segment operates 5 self-elevating jack-up rigs.

