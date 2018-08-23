Ross Stores (ROST) Price Target Raised to $96.00

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank from $91.00 to $96.00 in a report released on Monday morning. They currently have a buy rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Ross Stores from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Cowen set a $101.00 price objective on Ross Stores and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ross Stores from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $89.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $93.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Ross Stores has a 52 week low of $57.87 and a 52 week high of $94.11.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 46.48% and a net margin of 10.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.95%.

In other Ross Stores news, Director Michael J. Bush sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total transaction of $128,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,579,701.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James S. Fassio sold 175,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.57, for a total value of $15,216,322.33. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,176,566.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 236,268 shares of company stock valued at $20,170,488. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROST. Lucia Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the first quarter worth about $112,000. Well Done LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the first quarter worth about $113,000. Ballew Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the first quarter worth about $134,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 8,064.5% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 139,287 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 137,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 168.7% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands in the United States. It primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

