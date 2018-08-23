Ross Stores (ROST) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 46.48% and a net margin of 10.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Ross Stores updated its Q3 guidance to $0.84-0.88 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $1.02-1.07 EPS.

Shares of Ross Stores stock traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $95.03. 5,528,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,639,299. Ross Stores has a 1 year low of $57.87 and a 1 year high of $95.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.95%.

In other news, Chairman Michael Balmuth sold 33,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.10, for a total transaction of $2,689,320.90. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 78,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,196,852.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider James S. Fassio sold 175,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.57, for a total value of $15,216,322.33. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,176,566.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 236,268 shares of company stock worth $20,170,488 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on ROST shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Loop Capital upped their price target on Ross Stores from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Wedbush started coverage on Ross Stores in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub cut Ross Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ross Stores presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.74.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands in the United States. It primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

