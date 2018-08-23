Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST) Announces $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 22nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.225 per share by the apparel retailer on Friday, September 28th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%.

Ross Stores has raised its dividend by an average of 17.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Ross Stores has a dividend payout ratio of 22.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Ross Stores to earn $4.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.0%.

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $93.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $34.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Ross Stores has a 1-year low of $57.87 and a 1-year high of $94.11.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 46.48% and a net margin of 10.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Ross Stores will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Buckingham Research boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Cowen set a $101.00 price target on Ross Stores and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.52.

In other Ross Stores news, Chairman Michael Balmuth sold 33,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.10, for a total value of $2,689,320.90. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 78,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,196,852.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.45, for a total value of $2,136,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 475,736 shares in the company, valued at $40,651,641.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 236,268 shares of company stock worth $20,170,488 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands in the United States. It primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

