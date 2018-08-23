Rosehill Resources Inc Class A (ROSE) Now Covered by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Rosehill Resources Inc Class A (NASDAQ:ROSE) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 92.31% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ROSE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rosehill Resources Inc Class A from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Rosehill Resources Inc Class A from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.70.

NASDAQ ROSE traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,646. The stock has a market cap of $241.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.50 and a beta of 1.37. Rosehill Resources Inc Class A has a fifty-two week low of $5.52 and a fifty-two week high of $10.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.83.

Rosehill Resources Inc Class A (NASDAQ:ROSE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 16th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $80.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.45 million. Rosehill Resources Inc Class A had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 118.18%. research analysts expect that Rosehill Resources Inc Class A will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Principal Fund L.P. K2 sold 21,907 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.16, for a total value of $200,668.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 306,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,805,231.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 57,463 shares of company stock worth $512,026. 60.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Rosehill Resources Inc Class A by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 7,075 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Rosehill Resources Inc Class A in the 4th quarter valued at about $406,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Rosehill Resources Inc Class A by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 155,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 7,738 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Rosehill Resources Inc Class A by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 131,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 14,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management lifted its holdings in Rosehill Resources Inc Class A by 130.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 214,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 121,233 shares in the last quarter. 4.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rosehill Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. As of December 31, 2017, its portfolio included 39 gross operated producing horizontal wells and 3 gross operated horizontal wells in the Northern Delaware Basin; and working interests in approximately 14,762 gross acres in the Northern and Southern Delaware Basin with an inventory of 530 gross operated and non-operated potential horizontal drilling locations.

