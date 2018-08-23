Ronald Joseph Sr. Loricco Buys 666,666 Shares of PayMeOn Inc (PAYM) Stock

PayMeOn Inc (OTCMKTS:PAYM) Director Ronald Joseph Sr. Loricco purchased 666,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.08 per share, for a total transaction of $53,333.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ronald Joseph Sr. Loricco also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 15th, Ronald Joseph Sr. Loricco purchased 1,333,333 shares of PayMeOn stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.08 per share, for a total transaction of $106,666.64.

PAYM remained flat at $$0.12 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,043. PayMeOn Inc has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $0.75.

PayMeOn, Inc engages in the retail sale of electric bicycles. The company offers its electric bicycles through retail store, as well as online through irideelectric.com. It intends to produce basalt fiber reinforced polymer products that could be used as replacements for steel products that reinforce concrete, such as rebar; and operates social media products, which enables consumers and merchants to browse, offer, and promote products and services.

