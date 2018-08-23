Rock Price Hits $0.0465 on Exchanges (RKT)

Rock (CURRENCY:RKT) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. Rock has a total market capitalization of $19.62 million and approximately $19,423.00 worth of Rock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Rock has traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Rock token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0465 or 0.00000723 BTC on major exchanges including Quoine, IDEX and Qryptos.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Rock

Rock’s launch date was January 15th, 2018. Rock’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 422,258,422 tokens. Rock’s official Twitter account is @GibBlockEx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rock is /r/GBXCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rock’s official website is gbx.gi

Rock Token Trading

Rock can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Quoine, Qryptos and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rock should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rock using one of the exchanges listed above.

