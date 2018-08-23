Robecosam AG Trims Stake in Power Integrations Inc (POWI)

Robecosam AG trimmed its position in shares of Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 340,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. Robecosam AG owned approximately 1.16% of Power Integrations worth $25,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,763,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $257,251,000 after buying an additional 73,087 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,386,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $94,777,000 after buying an additional 169,178 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 712,828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,722,000 after acquiring an additional 41,200 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 701,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,932,000 after acquiring an additional 13,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 291,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,913,000 after acquiring an additional 24,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

Shares of POWI stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $73.60. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,044. Power Integrations Inc has a one year low of $60.55 and a one year high of $86.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.41 and a beta of 0.92.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.14). Power Integrations had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The company had revenue of $109.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Power Integrations Inc will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. BidaskClub downgraded Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Power Integrations in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Power Integrations from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.20.

In other Power Integrations news, VP Doug Bailey sold 500 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total value of $35,675.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 53,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,843,838.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Raja Petrakian sold 5,659 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.63, for a total value of $416,672.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,210 shares in the company, valued at $2,592,512.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,323 shares of company stock worth $1,831,002. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, liquid-crystal-display monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, light-emitting diode lamps, and other consumer and industrial applications.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.