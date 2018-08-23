Robecosam AG Buys 235,000 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (XLNX)

Robecosam AG increased its stake in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,070,000 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after buying an additional 235,000 shares during the quarter. Xilinx accounts for about 3.0% of Robecosam AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Robecosam AG owned 0.42% of Xilinx worth $69,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in Xilinx by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 26,097 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC raised its position in Xilinx by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 163,944 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $10,699,000 after purchasing an additional 10,524 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Xilinx by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,049 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC raised its position in Xilinx by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 11,275 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Xilinx by 730.0% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 29,449 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 25,901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP William Christopher Madden sold 1,598 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $103,885.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $547,124.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lorenzo Flores sold 7,500 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total value of $534,975.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,452,396.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,209 shares of company stock valued at $1,408,722. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Xilinx stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $73.40. 16,295 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,382,883. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Xilinx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.74 and a twelve month high of $78.02. The stock has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.04.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Xilinx had a return on equity of 31.63% and a net margin of 20.52%. The business had revenue of $684.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 7th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.88%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on XLNX shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Xilinx from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Xilinx from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Xilinx from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Xilinx to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.11.

Xilinx Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

