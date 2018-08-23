Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Trims Stake in Kraft Heinz Co (KHC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,131 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schnieders Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 3.2% during the first quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 27,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. Cibc Bank USA boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 5.5% in the second quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 16,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 2.5% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 36,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 133.5% in the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 23.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. 63.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $59.55 on Thursday. Kraft Heinz Co has a 12 month low of $54.11 and a 12 month high of $85.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $73.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.59.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 40.85% and a return on equity of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Kraft Heinz Co will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 70.42%.

In related news, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 20,630,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total transaction of $1,234,724,292.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eduardo Pelleissone sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.85, for a total transaction of $2,234,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Bank of America set a $85.00 target price on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $58.00 target price on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.25.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

