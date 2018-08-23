Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Lowers Stake in Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its holdings in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 63.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,118 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,631 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SHW. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,633,466 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,208,994,000 after acquiring an additional 47,494 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 2.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,965,703 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,616,302,000 after acquiring an additional 103,497 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 4.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,396,160 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $547,463,000 after acquiring an additional 58,419 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 1.2% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,327,123 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $540,895,000 after acquiring an additional 15,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 5.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,118,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $438,474,000 after acquiring an additional 61,587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

In other news, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 858 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.16, for a total transaction of $380,231.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,372.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David F. Hodnik sold 524 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.19, for a total value of $234,327.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,518,854.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,695 shares of company stock worth $13,084,776 in the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:SHW opened at $439.08 on Thursday. Sherwin-Williams Co has a fifty-two week low of $331.16 and a fifty-two week high of $450.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market cap of $41.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.22.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.14. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 46.68% and a net margin of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.52 EPS. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 19.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.11%.

SHW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $465.00 price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Bank of America raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $457.00 price target on Sherwin-Williams and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Friday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $461.60.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers primarily in North and South America, the Caribbean, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Featured Story: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.