Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Invests $1.31 Million in Evergy (EVRG)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 23,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EVRG. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Evergy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,278,000. Rockland Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Evergy during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,484,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Evergy during the 2nd quarter valued at $660,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Evergy during the 2nd quarter valued at $393,000. Finally, Marshwinds Advisory Co. purchased a new stake in Evergy during the 2nd quarter valued at $939,000.

Get Evergy alerts:

Shares of EVRG opened at $56.99 on Thursday. Evergy has a 1-year low of $47.06 and a 1-year high of $58.24.

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. The company had revenue of $893.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.51 million. Evergy’s quarterly revenue was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 29th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 28th.

EVRG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Evergy in a research note on Friday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Evergy from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Evergy in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Evergy in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Evergy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.75.

In other news, Director Mark A. Ruelle sold 43,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total value of $2,501,685.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Ruelle sold 52,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total value of $3,008,555.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Evergy Profile

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

Featured Article: How Short Selling Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.