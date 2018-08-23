RMB Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (FB)

RMB Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:FB) by 69.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,965 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 28,876 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock were worth $2,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,170,789 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $25,793,297,000 after buying an additional 5,107,163 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 1,559.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,990,310 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $477,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810,076 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $368,396,000. First Pacific Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 6,805.3% in the 1st quarter. First Pacific Advisors LLC now owns 2,023,239 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $323,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. lifted its holdings in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 292.6% in the 1st quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 2,120,772 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $338,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FB. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Facebook, Inc. Common Stock to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Facebook, Inc. Common Stock from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price (up from $230.00) on shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock in a report on Monday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $242.00 target price on Facebook, Inc. Common Stock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Facebook, Inc. Common Stock from $214.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.46.

FB opened at $173.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $504.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.19, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.40. Facebook, Inc. Common Stock has a 1 year low of $149.02 and a 1 year high of $218.62.

Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The social networking company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.35 billion. Facebook, Inc. Common Stock had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 28.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. Common Stock will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 720,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.56, for a total transaction of $150,163,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.21, for a total value of $10,296,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,721,927 shares of company stock worth $2,471,119,726. 16.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. Its products include Facebook Website and mobile application that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing visual stories through photos, videos, and direct messages; Messenger, a messaging application to communicate with other people, groups, and businesses across various platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a mobile messaging application.

