Rigel Pharmaceuticals (RIGL) Shares Up 5.2% Following Insider Buying Activity

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) shot up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $2.90 and last traded at $2.82. 1,840,850 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 1,901,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.68.

Specifically, CEO Raul R. Rodriguez purchased 114,000 shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.63 per share, with a total value of $299,820.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on RIGL shares. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. BidaskClub raised Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.54.

The firm has a market capitalization of $436.08 million, a P/E ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 1.14.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30 million. research analysts forecast that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 179.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 647,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 416,090 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 332,026 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 26,890 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 133,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 15,480 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. 88.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL)

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of immune and hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare diseases. The company's clinical programs include fostamatinib, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for immune thrombocytopenia purpura; and Phase II clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia and immunoglobulin a nephropathy.

