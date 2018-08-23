Richard Miles Brooks Sells 45,827 Shares of Zumiez Inc. (ZUMZ) Stock

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) CEO Richard Miles Brooks sold 45,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $1,375,268.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,199,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,017,265.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Richard Miles Brooks also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 6th, Richard Miles Brooks sold 3,957 shares of Zumiez stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $106,839.00.

On Friday, June 8th, Richard Miles Brooks sold 500,000 shares of Zumiez stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total transaction of $13,850,000.00.

Zumiez stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.90. 20,191 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,304. Zumiez Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $31.55. The firm has a market cap of $751.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23 and a beta of 1.01.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 7th. The apparel and footwear maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Zumiez had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $206.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Zumiez Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Zumiez by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 36,737 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Zumiez by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,439 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 4,997 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in Zumiez during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $318,000. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Zumiez by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 32,105 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Zumiez by 91.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 465,900 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $11,671,000 after purchasing an additional 222,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

ZUMZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Zumiez in a report on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Zumiez in a report on Thursday, May 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Zumiez and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.86.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 3, 2018, the company operated 698 stores, including 607 stores in the United States, 50 stores in Canada, 34 stores in Europe, and 7 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

