Ricardo (RCDO) Receives “Sell” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Ricardo (LON:RCDO) in a report issued on Wednesday. They currently have a GBX 680 ($8.69) target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on RCDO. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,130 ($14.44) price target on shares of Ricardo in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Ricardo in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th.

RCDO opened at GBX 770 ($9.84) on Wednesday. Ricardo has a 1 year low of GBX 691 ($8.83) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,028.18 ($13.14).

In related news, insider Dave Shemmans sold 1,500 shares of Ricardo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,034 ($13.22), for a total value of £15,510 ($19,826.15).

About Ricardo

Ricardo plc primarily provides engineering, technical, environmental, and strategic consultancy services for transportation original equipment manufacturers and operators, supply chain organizations, energy companies, financial institutions, and government agencies. The company operates through Technical Consulting and Performance Products segments.

