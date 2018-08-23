Rhumbline Advisers Sells 34,555 Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (FL)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its stake in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,461 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 34,555 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Foot Locker were worth $12,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the first quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 119.0% in the first quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the first quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FL stock opened at $52.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Foot Locker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.42 and a fifty-two week high of $59.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.91.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.20. Foot Locker had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. Foot Locker’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 19th will be given a $0.345 dividend. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 18th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.58%.

In related news, CFO Lauren B. Peters sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total value of $1,296,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Canaccord Genuity set a $66.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Foot Locker to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.79.

Foot Locker Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

