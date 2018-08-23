Rhumbline Advisers Has $12.73 Million Stake in Royal Gold, Inc (RGLD)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,303 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Royal Gold were worth $12,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in Royal Gold by 100.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Royal Gold during the 1st quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Royal Gold during the 1st quarter worth $237,000. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Scotiabank set a $88.00 price objective on Royal Gold and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Desjardins set a $98.00 price objective on Royal Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $102.00 price objective on Royal Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Royal Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.95.

RGLD stock opened at $77.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.25, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Royal Gold, Inc has a 1 year low of $76.02 and a 1 year high of $98.53.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43. The firm had revenue of $116.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.57 million. Royal Gold had a positive return on equity of 5.17% and a negative net margin of 24.65%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.82%.

In other news, Director Jamie C. Sokalsky bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $77.25 per share, for a total transaction of $154,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,200 shares in the company, valued at $710,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tony A. Jensen sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total value of $1,902,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,236 shares of company stock valued at $4,120,565. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests. As of June 30, 2017, the company owned stream interests in 4 producing property and 2 development stage properties; and owned royalty interests in 35 producing properties, 18 development stage properties, and 135 exploration stage properties.

