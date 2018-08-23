Rhumbline Advisers Has $11.89 Million Position in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (DNKN)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its position in shares of Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) by 3.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 172,198 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 6,330 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Dunkin Brands Group were worth $11,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dunkin Brands Group during the second quarter worth $214,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its stake in Dunkin Brands Group by 91.9% during the first quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 3,239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in Dunkin Brands Group during the second quarter worth $230,000. First National Bank of Omaha bought a new position in Dunkin Brands Group during the first quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dunkin Brands Group during the first quarter worth $225,000. 98.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Katherine D. Jaspon sold 8,300 shares of Dunkin Brands Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total transaction of $588,636.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,715 shares in the company, valued at $759,907.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Scott Murphy sold 11,907 shares of Dunkin Brands Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $835,514.19. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 20,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,414,697.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 739,693 shares of company stock valued at $51,896,387 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

DNKN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Dunkin Brands Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dunkin Brands Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of Dunkin Brands Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dunkin Brands Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dunkin Brands Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.82.

Shares of NASDAQ DNKN opened at $71.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.34. Dunkin Brands Group Inc has a 1 year low of $50.89 and a 1 year high of $73.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.72.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $350.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.38 million. Dunkin Brands Group had a net margin of 32.48% and a negative return on equity of 50.62%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Dunkin Brands Group Inc will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 24th. Dunkin Brands Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.20%.

About Dunkin Brands Group

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Dunkin' Donuts U.S., Dunkin' Donuts International, Baskin-Robbins International, and Baskin-Robbins U.S. Its restaurants offer hot and cold coffee, baked goods, donuts, bagels, muffins, breakfast sandwiches, hard and soft serve ice creams, frozen yogurts, shakes, malts, floats, and cakes.

