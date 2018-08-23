Rheinmetall (RHM) Given a €130.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €130.00 ($147.73) price target on Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) in a report published on Monday morning, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Nord/LB set a €130.00 ($147.73) price target on Rheinmetall and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Rheinmetall in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €130.00 ($147.73) price target on Rheinmetall and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Commerzbank set a €135.00 ($153.41) price target on Rheinmetall and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, equinet set a €118.00 ($134.09) price objective on Rheinmetall and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €116.06 ($131.89).

ETR RHM opened at €93.88 ($106.68) on Monday. Rheinmetall has a fifty-two week low of €71.11 ($80.81) and a fifty-two week high of €116.80 ($132.73).

Rheinmetall Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as cutting emissions, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hardparts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

