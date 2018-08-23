Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Sells 5,962 Shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,789 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 5,962 shares during the quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $5,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at $650,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter valued at $382,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 72,859 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $7,961,000 after buying an additional 10,984 shares during the period. Finally, Arnhold LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at $7,225,000. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $91.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.98. NXP Semiconductors NV has a fifty-two week low of $86.67 and a fifty-two week high of $125.93. The firm has a market cap of $30.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.72.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The semiconductor provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.33). NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. equities research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NXPI shares. ValuEngine cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Drexel Hamilton raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $127.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.80.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

