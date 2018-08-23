Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Sells 16,832 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (IPGP)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 16,832 shares during the quarter. IPG Photonics makes up about 2.3% of Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of IPG Photonics worth $18,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in IPG Photonics by 0.4% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 694,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $153,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in IPG Photonics by 276.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 461,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,634,000 after purchasing an additional 338,606 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in IPG Photonics by 18.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 381,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $89,067,000 after purchasing an additional 59,006 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in IPG Photonics by 3.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 330,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,154,000 after purchasing an additional 10,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in IPG Photonics by 3.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 315,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,612,000 after purchasing an additional 11,492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on IPG Photonics from $282.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Dougherty & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded IPG Photonics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $262.00 price target on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Monday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.00.

Shares of IPG Photonics stock opened at $167.57 on Thursday. IPG Photonics Co. has a 1 year low of $158.75 and a 1 year high of $264.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 6.94, a current ratio of 8.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.01). IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 25.96%. The business had revenue of $413.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

