Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC Buys 2,139 Shares of Chubb Ltd (CB)

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. 89.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.86, for a total transaction of $120,391.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,561 shares in the company, valued at $5,307,812.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 135 shares of company stock worth $19,612 and have sold 1,048 shares worth $138,338. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $133.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $62.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Chubb Ltd has a 1-year low of $123.96 and a 1-year high of $157.50.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 11.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.50 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Chubb Ltd will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 20th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CB. Atlantic Securities raised Chubb from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank cut Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Chubb from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $169.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Chubb from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.09.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. Its North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; and professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, and excess casualty, as well as group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

