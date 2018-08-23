Rexnord (RXN) Given Media Impact Score of 0.15

Media headlines about Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Rexnord earned a coverage optimism score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the industrial products company an impact score of 48.0058365639054 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

RXN stock opened at $28.91 on Thursday. Rexnord has a 12-month low of $22.89 and a 12-month high of $31.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.51.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Rexnord had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $503.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Rexnord will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Rexnord from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Rexnord in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Rexnord from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.86.

About Rexnord

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chain, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

