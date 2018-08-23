Revlon (REV) Trading 20.9% Higher on Insider Buying Activity

Revlon Inc (NYSE:REV)’s share price traded up 20.9% during trading on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $21.80 and last traded at $21.15. 554,790 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 377% from the average session volume of 116,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.50.

Specifically, Director Ronald O. Perelman acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.66 per share, for a total transaction of $706,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald O. Perelman acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.30 per share, with a total value of $1,297,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 273,943 shares of company stock valued at $4,623,629 in the last 90 days. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Revlon alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Revlon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Revlon from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Revlon in a research report on Friday, August 10th.

The stock has a market cap of $921.05 million, a P/E ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.70, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Revlon (NYSE:REV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($1.27). The business had revenue of $606.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.30 million. equities analysts expect that Revlon Inc will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Revlon by 104.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Revlon by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 5,240 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Revlon by 114.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 14,059 shares during the last quarter. OZ Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Revlon during the 1st quarter valued at $1,378,000. Finally, Mittleman Brothers LLC raised its position in shares of Revlon by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mittleman Brothers LLC now owns 3,352,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,838,000 after acquiring an additional 394,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

About Revlon (NYSE:REV)

Revlon, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty and personal care products worldwide. The company's Consumer segment offers cosmetics under the Revlon, Almay, SinfulColors, and Pure Ice brands; women's hair color products under the Revlon ColorSilk brand; beauty tools under the Revlon brand; nail care products under the Cutex brand; and anti-perspirant deodorants under the Mitchum name, as well as skin care line under the Natural Honey brand and hair color line under the Llongueras brand.

Featured Article: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Revlon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revlon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.