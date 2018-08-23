Reviewing Euronav (EURN) and Ship Finance International (SFL)

Euronav (NYSE: SFL) and Ship Finance International (NYSE:SFL) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

27.8% of Euronav shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.1% of Ship Finance International shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Euronav pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Ship Finance International pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.6%. Euronav pays out -66.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ship Finance International pays out 117.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Ship Finance International has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years. Ship Finance International is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk and Volatility

Euronav has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ship Finance International has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Euronav and Ship Finance International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Euronav 0 3 5 0 2.63 Ship Finance International 1 2 2 0 2.20

Euronav currently has a consensus price target of $9.96, indicating a potential upside of 17.16%. Ship Finance International has a consensus price target of $15.83, indicating a potential upside of 8.45%. Given Euronav’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Euronav is more favorable than Ship Finance International.

Profitability

This table compares Euronav and Ship Finance International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Euronav -14.17% -6.82% -4.21% Ship Finance International 24.87% 9.27% 3.48%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Euronav and Ship Finance International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Euronav $513.37 million 2.64 $1.38 million ($0.09) -94.44 Ship Finance International $380.88 million 4.70 $101.20 million $1.19 12.27

Ship Finance International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Euronav. Euronav is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ship Finance International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Ship Finance International beats Euronav on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Euronav Company Profile

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tankers; and Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Operations. As of March 19, 2018, it owned and operated a fleet of 53 vessels, including 28 very large crude carriers, 1 V-Plus vessel, 22 Suezmax vessels, and 2 floating, storage, and offloading vessels, as well as 4 Suezmax vessels under construction. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

Ship Finance International Company Profile

Ship Finance International Limited owns and operates vessels and offshore related assets primarily in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, the company operates in various sectors of the shipping and offshore industry, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil product transportation, container transportation, car transportation, drilling rigs, and offshore supply vessels. As of March 26, 2018, it had a fleet of 10 crude oil tankers, 22 dry bulk carriers, 22 container vessels, 2 car carriers, 2 jack-up drilling rigs, 2 ultra-deepwater drilling units, 5 offshore supply vessels, 2 chemical tankers, and 2 oil product tankers. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

