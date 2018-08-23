Reviewing Entegra Financial (ENFC) & Beneficial Bancorp (BNCL)

Entegra Financial (NASDAQ: BNCL) and Beneficial Bancorp (NASDAQ:BNCL) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Entegra Financial alerts:

This table compares Entegra Financial and Beneficial Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Entegra Financial $56.49 million 3.43 $2.57 million $1.42 19.79 Beneficial Bancorp $226.63 million 5.94 $23.93 million N/A N/A

Beneficial Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Entegra Financial.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Entegra Financial and Beneficial Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Entegra Financial 0 0 3 0 3.00 Beneficial Bancorp 0 1 2 0 2.67

Entegra Financial presently has a consensus price target of $30.67, indicating a potential upside of 9.13%. Beneficial Bancorp has a consensus price target of $19.83, indicating a potential upside of 10.49%. Given Beneficial Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Beneficial Bancorp is more favorable than Entegra Financial.

Volatility & Risk

Entegra Financial has a beta of 0.23, suggesting that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Beneficial Bancorp has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

49.4% of Entegra Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.1% of Beneficial Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of Entegra Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of Beneficial Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Beneficial Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Entegra Financial does not pay a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Entegra Financial and Beneficial Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Entegra Financial 9.25% 8.61% 0.83% Beneficial Bancorp 11.93% 3.98% 0.71%

Summary

Beneficial Bancorp beats Entegra Financial on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Entegra Financial

Entegra Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Entegra Bank that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including savings accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, money market accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial real estate loans, one-to-four family residential mortgage loans, commercial business loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as one-to four-family residential construction, other construction and land, and consumer loans. In addition, the company invests in securities, as well as provides wealth management services through a third party. As of January 18, 2018, it operated a network of 18 branches in the Western North Carolina counties of Cherokee, Haywood, Henderson, Jackson, Macon, Polk, and Transylvania; Upstate South Carolina counties of Anderson, Greenville, and Spartanburg; and Northern Georgia county of Pickens and Hall. The company also operated loan production offices in Asheville, North Carolina; Clemson, South Carolina; and Duluth, Georgia. The company was formerly known as Macon Financial Corp. and changed its name to Entegra Financial Corp. in 2014. Entegra Financial Corp. was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Franklin, North Carolina.

About Beneficial Bancorp

Beneficial Bancorp, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in Philadelphia and Southern New Jersey area. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, such as individual checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising NOW, municipal, and money market accounts; savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and commercial checking accounts, as well as checking accounts primarily for small businesses. It also provides cash management services that include remote deposit, lockbox service, and sweep accounts; and certificate of deposit account registry service and brokered certificates of deposit. In addition, the company offers a portfolio of commercial loans and leases, which comprises business loans, small business leases, commercial real estate loans, and commercial construction loans; residential loans, including one- to four-family residential real estate loans; and consumer personal loans, such as home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal loans, recreational vehicles, and educational loans. Further, it provides insurance brokerage and wealth management services; and property, casualty, life, and health and benefits insurance services. Additionally, the company holds title to various securities and other investments; holds and manages other real estate owned properties. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Entegra Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegra Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.