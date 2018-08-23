Retirement Capital Strategies Invests $748,000 in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) Stock

Retirement Capital Strategies bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,000. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Retirement Capital Strategies’ portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1,318.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 298.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1,522.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 3,990 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000.

IUSB stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.55. The company had a trading volume of 86,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,745. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $48.94 and a 1 year high of $51.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd were paid a $0.1304 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 1st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%.

