ReneSola Ltd. (SOL) Given $2.60 Consensus Price Target by Brokerages

ReneSola Ltd. (NYSE:SOL) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $2.60 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.03 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given ReneSola an industry rank of 206 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get ReneSola alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered ReneSola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised ReneSola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, Roth Capital raised ReneSola from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ReneSola stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in ReneSola Ltd. (NYSE:SOL) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 654,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.72% of ReneSola worth $1,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.98% of the company’s stock.

SOL stock opened at $2.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.09. ReneSola has a 1 year low of $2.12 and a 1 year high of $3.79.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $44.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.80 million. equities analysts forecast that ReneSola will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ReneSola

ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: solar power project development, EPC services, and electricity revenue generation. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system and other components, and construction contracting and management services.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ReneSola (SOL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ReneSola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReneSola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.