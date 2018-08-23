Renasant (RNST) Given Hold Rating at Stephens

Stephens reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) in a research note released on Monday. Stephens currently has a $50.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub lowered Renasant from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. ValuEngine lowered Renasant from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Renasant from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Renasant from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.20.

NASDAQ RNST opened at $47.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Renasant has a one year low of $37.68 and a one year high of $49.78.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74. The company had revenue of $127.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.80 million. Renasant had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 20.66%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Renasant will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.06%.

In other news, Director Michael D. Shmerling bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.00 per share, with a total value of $45,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 159,357 shares in the company, valued at $7,171,065. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Renasant by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,249,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,928,000 after buying an additional 235,926 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Renasant by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,242,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,609,000 after buying an additional 69,092 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Renasant by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,640,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,684,000 after buying an additional 28,525 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in Renasant by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,300,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,357,000 after buying an additional 42,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in Renasant by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,260,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,646,000 after buying an additional 63,829 shares during the last quarter. 69.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

