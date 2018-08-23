Relx PLC (RELX) Position Lifted by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Relx PLC (NYSE:RELX) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,523 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,069 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Relx were worth $772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RELX. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Relx by 365.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 817,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,086,000 after acquiring an additional 642,369 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Relx in the 1st quarter worth $3,225,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Relx by 141.2% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 187,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,925,000 after acquiring an additional 109,979 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Relx by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 941,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,472,000 after acquiring an additional 93,187 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Relx by 414.3% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 67,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 54,236 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RELX opened at $22.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.59. Relx PLC has a 52-week low of $20.31 and a 52-week high of $24.03.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 3rd will be given a $0.163 dividend. This is a positive change from Relx’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 2nd. Relx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.04%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Relx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

About Relx

RELX PLC provides information and analytics for professional and business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics to institutions and professionals.

