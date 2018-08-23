Relx PLC (RELX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Relx PLC (NYSE:RELX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Relx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th.

Get Relx alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Relx by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 11,505 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Relx in the 1st quarter worth about $136,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management boosted its stake in Relx by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 234,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,094,000 after buying an additional 5,287 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Relx by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 3,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Relx by 141.2% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 187,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,925,000 after buying an additional 109,979 shares during the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RELX stock opened at $22.30 on Thursday. Relx has a fifty-two week low of $20.31 and a fifty-two week high of $24.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.163 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 2nd. This is a positive change from Relx’s previous dividend of $0.14. Relx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.04%.

About Relx

RELX PLC provides information and analytics for professional and business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics to institutions and professionals.

Read More: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.