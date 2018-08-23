Reed’s, Inc. (REED) Major Shareholder Sells $1,000,000.00 in Stock

Reed’s, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REED) major shareholder Raptor/Harbor Reeds Spv Llc sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,033,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,583,335. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of REED stock traded up $0.40 on Thursday, reaching $2.75. 9,789 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,927. Reed’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $3.10.

Get Reed's alerts:

Separately, Roth Capital began coverage on Reed’s in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.25 price objective for the company.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Reed’s stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Reed’s, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REED) by 38.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,900 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 38,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Reed’s worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Reed’s Company Profile

Reed's, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells natural hand-crafted beverages and candies in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Australia, and South America. Its products include Reed's ginger beers; Virgil's root beer and cream sodas; Flying Cauldron Butterscotch Beer; and Sonoma Sparkler branded sparkling juices.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Reed's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reed's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.