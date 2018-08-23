Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Acquires 1,761 Shares of Halliburton (HAL)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,340 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $3,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 110.5% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 2,991 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,024 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 1st quarter valued at $147,000. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HAL opened at $41.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $35.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.96. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $38.28 and a fifty-two week high of $57.86.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 0.42%. The business’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 4th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.02%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HAL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $54.00 price target on shares of Halliburton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Citigroup set a $51.00 price target on shares of Halliburton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, B. Riley set a $51.00 price target on shares of Halliburton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Halliburton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.82.

In related news, Director Murry Gerber acquired 5,800 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.66 per share, for a total transaction of $235,828.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,478,674.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

