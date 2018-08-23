RECKITT BENCKIS/S (RBGLY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

RECKITT BENCKIS/S (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

RBGLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered RECKITT BENCKIS/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of RECKITT BENCKIS/S in a research report on Friday, May 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RBGLY opened at $17.56 on Thursday. RECKITT BENCKIS/S has a fifty-two week low of $15.14 and a fifty-two week high of $21.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.04.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers products for the treatment of analgesic and gastro-intestinal problems, sore throat, cough, pain, and flu, as well as wellness products in sexual wellbeing, footcare, vitamins, and supplements under the Durex, Gaviscon, Nurofen, Mucinex, Scholl/Amopé, and Strepsils brand names.

