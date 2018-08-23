Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)

GlaxoSmithKline (LON: GSK) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/21/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 1,600 ($20.45) price target on the stock.

8/16/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline was given a new GBX 1,775 ($22.69) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/15/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline was given a new GBX 1,900 ($24.29) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/15/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 1,630 ($20.84) price target on the stock.

8/15/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

8/10/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

8/7/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

8/7/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

8/3/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline was given a new GBX 1,600 ($20.45) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/1/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

8/1/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 1,790 ($22.88) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 1,790 ($22.88).

7/31/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline was given a new GBX 1,525 ($19.49) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/30/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline was given a new GBX 1,440 ($18.41) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/30/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline was given a new GBX 1,750 ($22.37) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/30/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 1,700 ($21.73) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 1,600 ($20.45).

7/27/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline was given a new GBX 2,000 ($25.57) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/26/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline was given a new GBX 1,550 ($19.81) price target on by analysts at Cfra. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/26/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.

7/26/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 1,450 ($18.54) to GBX 1,600 ($20.45). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/26/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

7/26/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline was upgraded by analysts at Shore Capital from an “average” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a GBX 41.74 ($0.53) price target on the stock.

7/25/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline was given a new GBX 1,790 ($22.88) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/23/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline was given a new GBX 1,550 ($19.81) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/23/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline was given a new GBX 1,900 ($24.29) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/23/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 1,600 ($20.45) price target on the stock.

7/23/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline was given a new GBX 1,750 ($22.37) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/23/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

7/20/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 1,420 ($18.15) to GBX 1,525 ($19.49). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/16/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline was given a new GBX 1,450 ($18.54) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/13/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from GBX 1,400 ($17.90) to GBX 1,600 ($20.45). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/13/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a GBX 1,730 ($22.11) price target on the stock.

7/10/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

7/10/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline was given a new GBX 1,550 ($19.81) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/9/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline was given a new GBX 1,525 ($19.49) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/9/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline was given a new GBX 1,900 ($24.29) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/3/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 1,420 ($18.15) to GBX 1,525 ($19.49). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/3/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline was given a new GBX 1,750 ($22.37) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/2/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 1,600 ($20.45) price target on the stock.

6/29/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline was given a new GBX 1,900 ($24.29) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

LON:GSK traded down GBX 15.20 ($0.19) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,600 ($20.45). 3,405,315 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,120,000. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1,235.20 ($15.79) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,724.50 ($22.04).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.24) per share. This represents a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, insider David Redfern sold 1,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,575 ($20.13), for a total transaction of £30,318.75 ($38,755.91). Also, insider Philip R. Hampton acquired 2,810 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,557 ($19.90) per share, for a total transaction of £43,751.70 ($55,927.01). In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 2,826 shares of company stock worth $4,400,426.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

