Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Achaogen (AKAO)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Achaogen (NASDAQ: AKAO):

8/20/2018 – Achaogen had its price target lowered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $16.00 to $10.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/9/2018 – Achaogen was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Achaogen, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel antibacterials to treat multi-drug resistant, or MDR, gram-negative infections. The Company is developing plazomicin, its lead product candidate, for the treatment of serious bacterial infections due to MDR enterobacteriaceae, including carbapenem-resistant enterobacteriaceae. Achaogen, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

8/7/2018 – Achaogen was downgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/7/2018 – Achaogen had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $14.00 to $22.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/3/2018 – Achaogen was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Achaogen, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel antibacterials to treat multi-drug resistant, or MDR, gram-negative infections. The Company is developing plazomicin, its lead product candidate, for the treatment of serious bacterial infections due to MDR enterobacteriaceae, including carbapenem-resistant enterobacteriaceae. Achaogen, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

7/27/2018 – Achaogen had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc.

7/25/2018 – Achaogen was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Achaogen, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel antibacterials to treat multi-drug resistant, or MDR, gram-negative infections. The Company is developing plazomicin, its lead product candidate, for the treatment of serious bacterial infections due to MDR enterobacteriaceae, including carbapenem-resistant enterobacteriaceae. Achaogen, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

7/18/2018 – Achaogen was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

7/10/2018 – Achaogen was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/3/2018 – Achaogen had its price target raised by analysts at to $2.54. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

6/28/2018 – Achaogen was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

6/27/2018 – Achaogen had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $21.00 to $20.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AKAO traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,133,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,220,760. Achaogen Inc has a 52 week low of $4.96 and a 52 week high of $19.74. The company has a market cap of $245.04 million, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Achaogen (NASDAQ:AKAO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.19). Achaogen had a negative return on equity of 146.50% and a negative net margin of 2,286.21%. The company had revenue of $2.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 million. equities research analysts forecast that Achaogen Inc will post -3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AKAO. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Achaogen in the first quarter worth about $134,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Achaogen in the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Achaogen in the first quarter worth about $207,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Achaogen in the first quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, AlpInvest Partners B.V. bought a new position in shares of Achaogen in the first quarter worth about $283,000. 64.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Achaogen, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibacterial treatments against multi-drug resistant (MDR) gram-negative infections in the United States. The company is principally developing plazomicin for the treatment of serious bacterial infections, including urinary tract infections, blood stream infections, and other infections due to MDR enterobacteriaceae comprising carbapenem-resistant enterobacteriaceae.

