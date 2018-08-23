Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for STEP Energy Services (STEP)

STEP Energy Services (TSE: STEP) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 8/3/2018 – STEP Energy Services had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$17.00 to C$15.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 8/3/2018 – STEP Energy Services had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$14.50 to C$13.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/3/2018 – STEP Energy Services had its price target lowered by analysts at Industrial Alliance Securities from C$17.25 to C$16.25.
- 8/3/2018 – STEP Energy Services had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$24.00 to C$22.00.
- 8/2/2018 – STEP Energy Services had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$17.00 to C$15.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 6/25/2018 – STEP Energy Services had its “strong-buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$24.00 price target on the stock.
STEP opened at C$8.15 on Thursday. STEP Energy Services Ltd has a fifty-two week low of C$7.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.93.
In other news, insider David Todd Johnson purchased 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$7.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,564.00.
