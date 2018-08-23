Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for STEP Energy Services (STEP)

STEP Energy Services (TSE: STEP) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/3/2018 – STEP Energy Services had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$17.00 to C$15.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/3/2018 – STEP Energy Services had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$14.50 to C$13.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/3/2018 – STEP Energy Services had its price target lowered by analysts at Industrial Alliance Securities from C$17.25 to C$16.25.

8/3/2018 – STEP Energy Services had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$24.00 to C$22.00.

8/2/2018 – STEP Energy Services had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$17.00 to C$15.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/25/2018 – STEP Energy Services had its “strong-buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$24.00 price target on the stock.

STEP opened at C$8.15 on Thursday. STEP Energy Services Ltd has a fifty-two week low of C$7.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.93.

Get STEP Energy Services Ltd alerts:

In other news, insider David Todd Johnson purchased 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$7.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,564.00.

STEP Energy Services Ltd. operates as an oilfield service company that provides fracturing and coiled tubing solutions in Canada and the United States. It applies fit-for-purpose coiled tubing, pumping, and hydraulic fracturing technology to enhance reservoir performance in well stimulation and intervention projects for clients operating in unconventional oil, gas, and liquids rich plays.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for STEP Energy Services Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STEP Energy Services Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.