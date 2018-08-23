Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 2,062 Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (SFBS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its position in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,062 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $1,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 13,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 367,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,001,000 after acquiring an additional 11,997 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $592,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 8,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 92,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. ValuEngine upgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. BidaskClub cut ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 26th. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ServisFirst Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.75.

In other news, CFO William M. Foshee sold 12,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total transaction of $509,639.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 277,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,750,769.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director J. Richard Cashio sold 43,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.64, for a total value of $1,879,967.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 522,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,788,546.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 13.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SFBS opened at $43.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.54 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 1.25.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 36.06%. The business had revenue of $69.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.70 million. equities analysts forecast that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and various certificates of deposit.

