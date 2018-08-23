Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 10,838 Shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) by 28.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,299 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,838 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Viper Energy Partners were worth $1,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Viper Energy Partners by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,384 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,852,000 after buying an additional 3,361 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 259.5% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 4.8% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 130,749 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,322,000 after purchasing an additional 6,017 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 28.3% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 27,596 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 6,086 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 103.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,738 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 6,464 shares during the period. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, President Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 7,615 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.58, for a total value of $293,786.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 64,873 shares in the company, valued at $2,502,800.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VNOM opened at $39.28 on Thursday. Viper Energy Partners LP has a 1 year low of $15.90 and a 1 year high of $39.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 23.74 and a quick ratio of 23.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 36.71 and a beta of 0.90.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.33. Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 88.05% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The company had revenue of $75.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Viper Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 106.0% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 13th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.11%. This is a boost from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 224.30%.

A number of brokerages have commented on VNOM. BidaskClub cut shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 14th. TD Securities set a $44.00 price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Northland Securities set a $45.00 price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.64.

Viper Energy Partners Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company holds mineral interests covering an area of approximately 43,843 net acres in the Permian Basin, West Texas. As of December 31, 2017, its estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves consisted of 38,246 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

