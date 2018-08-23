Randgold Resources Ltd. (GOLD) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Randgold Resources Ltd. (NASDAQ:GOLD) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $96.50.

A number of analysts have commented on GOLD shares. BidaskClub raised Randgold Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. ValuEngine cut Randgold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. TheStreet cut Randgold Resources from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Randgold Resources from $99.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Randgold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th.

GOLD traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $65.42. 9,841 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 710,297. Randgold Resources has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $108.29. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42 and a beta of -0.12.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOLD. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Randgold Resources by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 540,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,968,000 after buying an additional 3,597 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its holdings in shares of Randgold Resources by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 36,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after buying an additional 4,150 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Randgold Resources by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Randgold Resources by 563.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after buying an additional 19,077 shares during the period. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lifted its holdings in shares of Randgold Resources by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 2,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. 37.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Randgold Resources Company Profile

Randgold Resources Limited is engaged in gold mining, exploration and related activities. The Company’s activities are focused on West and Central Africa. The Company operates through the gold mining segment. The Company operates various mines, such as Morila, Loulo, Gounkoto, Tongon and Kibali. The Company is exploring in African countries, such as Mali, Senegal, Cote d’Ivoire and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

