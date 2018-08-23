Quintana Energy Services (QES) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Quintana Energy Services (NYSE:QES) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Quintana Energy Services Inc. is a provider of diversified oilfield services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies operating in both conventional and unconventional plays. The company’s primary services include directional drilling, pressure pumping, pressure control and wireline services. Quintana Energy Services Inc. is based in Houston, Texas. “

Separately, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Quintana Energy Services in a report on Saturday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.82.

Shares of NYSE:QES opened at $8.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Quintana Energy Services has a one year low of $6.62 and a one year high of $10.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.00.

Quintana Energy Services (NYSE:QES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $152.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.40 million. equities analysts expect that Quintana Energy Services will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Quintana Energy Services during the 1st quarter valued at $607,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Quintana Energy Services during the 1st quarter valued at $275,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quintana Energy Services during the 1st quarter valued at $433,000. Centenus Global Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Quintana Energy Services during the 1st quarter valued at $2,174,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quintana Energy Services during the 1st quarter valued at $2,312,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Quintana Energy Services Inc provides oilfield services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies operating in conventional and unconventional plays in the United States. It operates through four segments: Directional Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, Pressure Control Services, and Wireline Services.

