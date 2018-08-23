Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $109.47.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DGX. Barclays raised Quest Diagnostics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Finally, MED cut Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Everett Cunningham sold 68,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $7,465,127.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,370,920.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 168,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $18,028,430.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 359,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,472,813. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 340,064 shares of company stock valued at $36,688,570 over the last quarter. 1.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 8,866.7% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,076 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,202 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. 86.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DGX stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $110.49. The company had a trading volume of 16,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,746. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.73. Quest Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $90.10 and a 12 month high of $116.49.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 5th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 4th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.04%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing information and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Diagnostic Information Services business segment develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, gene-based and esoteric testing, anatomic pathology, and other diagnostic information services.

