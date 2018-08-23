Quebecor Expected to Post FY2018 Earnings of $1.73 Per Share (QBR)

Quebecor (TSE:QBR) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2018 EPS estimates for shares of Quebecor in a report issued on Monday, August 20th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.73 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.71.

Quebecor (TSE:QBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.38 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.05 billion.

Separately, Desjardins downgraded shares of Quebecor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 23rd. This is a boost from Quebecor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

