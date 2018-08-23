Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Takes $541,000 Position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALNY)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $170,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $306,000. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ALNY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $149.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. BidaskClub lowered Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. ValuEngine raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.00.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $97.88 on Thursday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.76 and a twelve month high of $153.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 13.22 and a current ratio of 13.22. The firm has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of -18.06 and a beta of 2.31.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.74) by $0.11. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 38.09% and a negative net margin of 533.52%. The business had revenue of $29.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.07) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 87.8% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Laurie Keating sold 1,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $164,177.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,687,257.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Maraganore sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.39, for a total value of $5,269,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,214,690.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics based on RNA interference (RNAi). Its pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, and hepatic infectious diseases. The company's clinical development programs include Patisiran, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis; Givosiran that is in Phase III trial to treat acute hepatic porphyrias; Fitusiran, an investigational RNAi therapeutic that is in Phase II open-label extension and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia and rare bleeding disorders; and Inclisiran, which is in III clinical trial for hypercholesterolemia.

See Also: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.