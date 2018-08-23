Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Has $512,000 Stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) by 27.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,127 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,547 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 732.8% during the 1st quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 8,070 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 7,101 shares in the last quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 14,000,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,735,440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425,403 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,499 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. TLP Group LLC increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 78.3% during the 1st quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTIM Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 2nd quarter worth about $12,000,000. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on IFF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances to $147.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $135.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. International Flavors & Fragrances presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.67.

IFF opened at $131.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.05. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a 1-year low of $122.11 and a 1-year high of $157.40.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $920.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $899.62 million. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 28.32%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 24th will be given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 21st. This is a boost from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.86%.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 180,000 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $134.13 per share, with a total value of $24,143,400.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 15,380,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,062,919,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dale F. Morrison bought 4,010 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $124.60 per share, for a total transaction of $499,646.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,646. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 1,747,810 shares of company stock valued at $224,723,967 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through two segments, Flavors and Fragrances. The Flavors segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

